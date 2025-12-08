Munir warns India of ‘swift and severe’ response in first address as Chief of Defence Forces

Field Marshal Asim Munir, delivering his first address as Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces on Monday, warned India against “falling prey to any misconception”, asserting that any provocation would draw a response that would be “much more swift and severe”.

“India should not fall prey to any misconception, as Pakistan’s response will be much more swift and severe,” Munir said.

The caution came as he outlined his vision for the newly created Defence Forces Headquarters and the restructuring of the country’s military command.

Munir told officers from the army, air force and navy that all three services would maintain their internal autonomy and organisational structure, reported state-broadcaster PTV News.

He called the establishment of the Defence Forces Headquarters a “historic, foundational change” and said multi-domain operations must be improved under a unified structure in light of evolving security threats.

Munir stated that each service would retain its individuality for operational readiness while the Defence Forces Headquarters would integrate and coordinate their operations.

Turning to regional security, he said a clear message had been given to the Taliban regime that it must choose between what he called khawarij mischief makers and Pakistan.

He reiterated that Pakistan is a peaceful nation but warned that no one would be allowed to test its territorial integrity or sovereignty.

He added that the idea of Pakistan is invincible and its protection is ensured by the resolve of its soldiers and people.

Earlier in the day, Munir received a guard of honour at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of the Air Staff Zaheer Ahmad Babar were present. The honour was presented by contingents from all three services in recognition of his elevation to the new office.

Munir was notified on Friday as Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces in what is being described as the most sweeping restructuring of military command since the 1970s.

The new structure consolidates operational, administrative and strategic authority in a single office created through amendments to Article 243 of the Constitution under the 27th Amendment.

The revised Article 243 stipulates that the president, acting on the prime minister’s advice, shall appoint the chief of the army staff who will concurrently serve as the chief of defence forces.

The amendment abolished the office of chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, dismantling the tri-service coordination mechanism that had existed since 1976 and transferring joint command integration to the new CDF.

To align military law with the constitutional changes, the government amended the Pakistan Army Act of 1952.

Munir was appointed army chief on November 29, 2022. In November 2024, the government amended the Pakistan Army Act to extend the tenure of all three service chiefs from three to five years, while keeping the tenure of the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee unchanged at three years.

The amendments also allowed service chiefs to be reappointed and for their tenures to be extended for up to five years instead of three.

These provisions now enable the president, on the prime minister’s advice, to reappoint the COAS plus CDF for another five years or extend his tenure by up to five years, creating the legal space for Munir to remain in office until December 2035.