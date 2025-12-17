Bangladesh: Anti-India protesters blocked by police outside Indian mission in Dhaka

Dhaka police stopped a large group of protesters marching towards the Indian High Commission on Wednesday, even as India expressed strong concern over the security situation surrounding its mission in the Bangladeshi capital.

The protesters, marching under the banner of July Oikya or July Unity, chanted anti-India slogans and raised several demands, including the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others who fled the country during and after the July uprising last year.

On Wednesday afternoon, police intercepted the procession, which began from Rampura Bridge, in front of Hossain Market in North Badda, where the diplomatic mission is located, a police spokesman said.

Also Read MEA summons Bangladesh envoy over security of Indian mission in Dhaka

Vehicular traffic on the main thoroughfare along the diplomatic enclave, which houses most foreign embassies, remained suspended for hours.

Local media reported that as the marchers proceeded, police erected a barricade. They broke through the barrier but faced a stronger blockade, prompting the protesters to chant slogans against India and demand the extradition of Hasina.

“We are not frightened and we will not attack the Indian High Commission. But if anyone tries to maintain hegemonic control over Bangladesh, they will not be spared,” a protester told the private UNB news agency.

The demonstrators claimed that conspiracies are being hatched by Indian proxy political parties, media and government officials against Bangladesh.

Hasina fled to India after a violent student-led protest, dubbed the July Uprising, ousted her Awami League regime on 5 August, 2024.

Dhaka police’s deputy commissioner Nur-e-Alam Siddique said units from different areas were called out to strengthen security around the diplomatic enclave.

The march was led by Dhaka University Central Students’ Union Social Welfare Secretary AB Zubair, according to Dhaka Tribune.

After facing police resistance, the demonstrators sat on the road in front of Hossain Market, chanting slogans such as ‘Delhi or Dhaka, Dhaka is Dhaka’ and ‘My brother Hadi - why did Hadi have to die?’

The July Unity, a front of several organisations associated with the July Uprising, ended its march at around 5 pm, Prothom Alo reported.

Earlier, the Indian Visa Application Centre at Jamuna Future Park closed its office in view of the current security situation.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

The MEA also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh and reiterated its call for free, fair and credible parliamentary elections.

“We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations,” the MEA said.

Hours later, foreign affairs adviser M. Touhid Hossain said Dhaka does not seek advice from its neighbours on how elections should be held.

“India remained silent when farcical elections were held during Hasina’s regime. Now, we are moving towards a good election, and suddenly advice is being offered. I find this completely unacceptable,” he said.

The MEA in New Delhi on Sunday asserted that it has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of Bangladesh and pressed for the upcoming parliamentary polls to be held in a peaceful atmosphere.

Bangladesh will hold general elections on 12 February, the first one after Hasina’s ouster.

A special tribunal in Bangladesh last month handed down the death penalty to Hasina for her role in a deadly crackdown on the protests last year. She is currently in India.

The security situation in Dhaka turned tense last week after unidentified gunmen shot and critically wounded Sharif Osman Hadi, a frontline leader of last year’s protests.

A parliamentary candidate of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party from a constituency in Narayanganj declared he would not contest the polls due to security reasons.

Mahfuj Alam, a key leader of the July-August protests, this week warned that if key figures like Hadi were not safe in Bangladesh, their enemies, who are protecting the interests of India and foreign countries, would not remain safe either.