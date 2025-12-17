MEA summons Bangladesh envoy, raises concern over security of Indian mission in Dhaka

India has summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner in New Delhi, Muhammad Riaz Hamidullah, to issue a formal diplomatic protest over recent threats to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and inflammatory anti-India statements from Bangladeshi political leaders.

The MEA in a statement said: “The Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, was today summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs and apprised of India’s strong concerns at the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh. His attention was drawn, in particular, to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka.”

The statement further read: “India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents.”

The summons came on the heels of anti-India rhetoric by National Citizens Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, who had made a public speech threatening to isolate the Seven Sisters and providing refuge to Northeast separatists if Bangladesh is destabilised. Abdullah is known for his strong anti-India stand.

This comes just a day after the Bangladesh Liberation Day, also known as Vijay Diwas, the anniversary of India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which was fought for Bangladesh's independence.

Two days ago, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma was summoned by the Bangladesh interim government over what it perceived as “provocative” statements by former Bangladesh prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.