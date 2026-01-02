MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 January 2026

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts southern Mexico’s Guerrero state, no damage reported

President Sheinbaum was speaking at her morning news conference when earthquake alarms sounded, with the president calmly evacuating alongside journalists

Reuters Published 03.01.26, 12:06 AM
People wait on the street after an earthquake alarm sounded, in Mexico City, Mexico, January 2, 2026.

People wait on the street after an earthquake alarm sounded, in Mexico City, Mexico, January 2, 2026. Reuters

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the southern Mexican state of Guerrero on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no serious damage in Guerrero reported immediately, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X, after speaking with the state's governor.

Also Read

She added that no damage had been reported in the capital, Mexico City.

Sheinbaum was speaking at her morning news conference when earthquake alarms sounded, with the president calmly evacuating alongside journalists.

RELATED TOPICS

Claudia Sheinbaum Mexico City
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Enemy of my enemy: Why India is talking to Afghanistan as Pakistan’s security unravels

In Taliban gamble, Delhi seizes its moment as Islamabad’s Kabul strategy collapses. As Deng Xiaoping said, it doesn’t matter if the cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

MP has become epicentre of misgovernance. Every time poor die, Modi ji remains silent

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT