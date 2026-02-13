MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trump administration files new lawsuit seeking Harvard admissions documents

Harvard has been a central focus of the administration's broad campaign to leverage federal funding to force change at U.S. universities, which Trump says are gripped by antisemitic and 'radical left' ideologies

Reuters Published 14.02.26, 12:06 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

The Trump administration filed a new lawsuit on Friday against Harvard University, accusing it of failing to comply with a federal investigation, and seeking documents related to its admissions process, according to a filing in a federal court in Massachusetts.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that his administration was seeking $1 billion from Harvard to settle probes into school policies, after a news report that said Trump had dropped his demand for a payment from the Ivy League school.

Harvard has been a central focus of the administration's broad campaign to leverage federal funding to force change at U.S. universities, which Trump says are gripped by antisemitic and "radical left" ideologies.

The administration canceled hundreds of grants awarded to Harvard researchers on the grounds the school failed to do enough to address harassment of Jewish students on its campus, prompting Harvard to sue.

