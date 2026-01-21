Kremlin seeks clarity after Donald Trump’s 'secret sonic' weapon claim

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that more clarity was needed on what US President Donald Trump meant when he spoke about the United States possessing a “secret sonic” weapon that was allegedly used during the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Trump made the claim during an interview with a US-based news portal on January 20, saying that the weapon was deployed when Washington seized Maduro earlier this month. He also said that the United States was the only country in possession of such a weapon.

Asked about Trump’s remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia has special services tasked with collecting and analysing information and that those services were doing their job.

Trump elaborated on the claim during an interview with Katie Pavlich, where he was asked whether Americans should be concerned about the power of the weapon. “Well, yeah,” the US President said, reported The Independent.

“Nobody else has it. But we have weapons nobody else knows about. “And, I say it's probably good not to talk about it, but we have some amazing weapons.”

“That was an amazing attack,” Trump added, referring to the operation in Venezuela.

Speculation around a sonic weapon began circulating soon after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that a device used in the raid had left Venezuelan soldiers bleeding from the nose and vomiting blood.

The US administration has not provided further details on the nature of the weapon mentioned by Trump.