Israeli military says it will pause fighting in three areas of Gaza to address surging hunger

The Israeli military said Sunday it would begin a “tactical pause” in fighting in three areas of Gaza as part of steps to address a worsening humanitarian situation.

The military said it would halt activity in Muwasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm local time every day until further notice, beginning Sunday. The military said it was not operating in those areas, but there has been fighting and strikes in each in recent weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the military said it would also designate secure routes that would be to help aid agencies deliver food and other supplies to people across Gaza.

The announcement that the military would pause some fighting comes after months of experts' warnings of famine amid Israeli restrictions on aid. International criticism, including by close allies, has grown as several hundred Palestinians have been killed in recent weeks while trying to reach food distribution sites.

On Saturday, the military said it would also resume allowing airdrops into war-ravaged Gaza as part of attempts to stem the rising hunger.

The military said the humanitarian steps were being allowed alongside its continuing offensive against Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza.

Aid trucks start moving towards Gaza from Egypt

Aid trucks started moving towards Gaza from Egypt, the Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said on Sunday, after mounting international pressure and warnings from relief agencies of starvation spreading in the enclave.

The Israeli military said hours earlier that "humanitarian corridors" would be established for safe movement of United Nations convoys delivering aid to Gazans and that "humanitarian pauses" would be implemented in densely populated areas.