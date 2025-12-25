MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 25 December 2025

Israeli military kills Iran’s Quds Force operative in Lebanon

The military identified the man as Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawhari, calling him a key operative in the force's unit 840

Reuters Published 25.12.25, 10:28 PM
Representational image

Representational image Reuters

The Israeli military said on Thursday that its forces killed a member of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon who had been involved in planning attacks from Syria and Lebanon.

The military identified the man as Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawhari, calling him a key operative in the force's unit 840.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was assassinated in the area or Ansariyeh, the military added in a statement, without giving any further details of his death.

Also Read

Al-Jawhari "operated under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and was involved in terror activities, directed by Iran, against the State of Israel and its security forces," the statement said.

Israel and Iran fought a brief war in June and the Israeli military has been carrying out strikes in Lebanon on a near-daily basis, in what it says is an effort to stop Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah from rebuilding.

A U.S.-backed ceasefire agreed in November 2024 ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and required the disarmament of the powerful armed group, beginning in areas south of the river adjacent to Israel.

There was no immediate comment from Iran or Lebanon.

RELATED TOPICS

Israeli Military Syria
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bangladesh belongs to Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians’: Tarique Rahman

'We want to build a safe Bangladesh, where every woman, man, and child can leave home and return safely,' Rahman said
Lin Jian
Quote left Quote right

Pentagon report aims at finding pretext for US to maintain its military supremacy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT