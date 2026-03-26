Iran keeps Hormuz open for India, ‘friendly nations’, shuts out adversaries

Iran has permitted India, along with China, Russia, Iraq and Pakistan, to continue commercial shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz, foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, even as Tehran restricts access for adversaries amid the ongoing conflict.

The narrow waterway, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and carries nearly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, has been at the centre of the war after Iran blocked transit for vessels linked to its rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have permitted certain countries that we consider friendly to pass through,” Araghchi said in remarks carried by Iranian state television, naming India, China, Russia, Iraq and Pakistan among those allowed access.

He indicated that ships associated with countries opposed to Iran would not be granted passage.

“We are in a state of war. The region is a war zone, and there is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass through,” he said.

The move comes amid reports that Iran’s parliament is drafting legislation to formalise fees on certain vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

State-linked Fars and Tasnim news agencies, citing lawmaker Mohammadreza Rezaei Kouchi, said the proposal seeks to codify Iran’s sovereignty and oversight over the waterway while introducing a revenue mechanism through transit charges.

The disruption in West Asia has sent global oil and gas prices higher, raising concerns over energy security, particularly for import-dependent countries such as India, which relies heavily on West Asia for crude and LNG supplies.

Araghchi reiterated that Tehran is not engaged in talks with the United States, despite contact from several regional foreign ministers. “Our position remains principled and firm,” he said, according to Iran’s MEHR news agency.

He also expressed scepticism about external assurances, saying “international guarantees are not 100 per cent reliable,” and stressed that Iran’s own deterrence would prevent future conflict.

The situation has triggered global alarm over the safety of commercial shipping in the region, with US President Donald Trump warning Iran of consequences if the waterway is not fully reopened.

India has stepped up diplomatic engagement in recent weeks, pushing for de-escalation and the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, amid concerns over potential impacts on fuel and fertiliser security if disruptions persist.