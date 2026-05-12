One Indian tourist dead, three critical after collapsing at Phuket cafe in Thailand

An Indian tourist has died and three others remain hospitalised after mysteriously losing consciousness at a cafe in Thailand’s Phuket, prompting an ongoing investigation by local authorities, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Kamala Beach area of Kathu district on May 9, when a group of Indian tourists reportedly fell unconscious at a cafe during the early hours.

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According to local officials and police, five Indian men had arrived together at the cafe around 11 pm on Friday. Around 1.54 am, four of them allegedly lost consciousness one by one without any immediate known cause. Cafe staff alerted emergency services, and the tourists were rushed to nearby hospitals. One member of the group did not show any symptoms.

According to media reports, the tourists were identified as Kushagra Agarwal, Rahul Agrawal, another man also named Rahul Agrawal, Aman Agarwal and Aryan Verma.

Three were taken to Patong Hospital, while one was shifted to Thalang Hospital. Later, two critically ill patients were transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for advanced care, according to reports.

Hospital authorities later confirmed that Kushagra Agarwal died. He was 26 years old, according to police reports. The remaining three tourists are reported to be in stable condition.

Around 2 pm on Saturday, police were informed about the death following initial emergency treatment efforts.

The Indian Embassy in Thailand said it is in close contact with Thai authorities and is monitoring the situation.

In a post on X, the Embassy said:"Our deepest condolences for the death of one young Indian tourist among them."

It further stated:"The Embassy has been in touch with the Thai authorities and closely monitoring the incident in which four Indian tourists fell unconscious in Phuket on 9 May 2026 and were subsequently hospitalized for treatment."

"The Embassy officials are in contact with the family of the deceased to extend all support in this hour of grief. We remain in contact with the relevant Thai authorities who are looking into the incident, and also following the health situation of the others," it added.

Thai authorities have launched a detailed probe into the circumstances that led to the sudden collapse of the tourists. Forensic experts are expected to assist in determining the cause of death.

Police have recorded statements from cafe staff, who said the group appeared normal when they arrived but began collapsing later in the night. Officials have not yet confirmed any cause, and the investigation is continuing.

Authorities have not ruled out any possibilities, and further medical and forensic reports are awaited as investigators work to establish what caused the sudden medical emergency affecting the group of Indian tourists.