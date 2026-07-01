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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 01 July 2026

Iran invites Congress leaders Kharge, Salman Khurshid, Pawan Khera to late Ayatollah's burial ceremony

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ceremonies as well

PTI Published 01.07.26, 08:24 PM
In this image posted on March 27, 2026, Hurriyat Conference Chairman and Chief Cleric of Jammu and Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq signs the condolence book after the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In this image posted on March 27, 2026, Hurriyat Conference Chairman and Chief Cleric of Jammu and Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq signs the condolence book after the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. PTI

Iran has invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera to the burial ceremonies of its late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be held next week.

The burial ceremonies will be held from July 5 to 9.

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"The Congress president is in the process of finalising the party delegation for Iran," Khurshid, who is the head of the Congress' foreign affairs department, said.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for the last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

The burial ceremonies are slated to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6, and 7. The final burial ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on July 9.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Ata Hasnain will be representing India.

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ceremonies.

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Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Burial
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