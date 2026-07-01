Deadly fire at Belgium's Antwerp residential building, home to over 200, leaves several dead

Several people were killed in a fire that broke out on Wednesday morning in an apartment block in the Belgian city of Antwerp, local police said on their website.

The local fire department received a call at 9:53 a.m. (0753 GMT) regarding a "raging fire" in the eighth floor of a 10-floor apartment block in the Linkeroever area of Antwerp, police said, adding that lots of smoke was billowing out.

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The building, which has been evacuated, was home to more than 200 people, the police said, adding that several people were injured. Authorities have not yet disclosed the number of people killed or severely injured.

"We ask local residents affected by the smoke to close windows and doors and, if necessary, switch off ventilation," police added.

Several fire brigades from different districts were on site.

While the reason behind the fire has not yet been ascertained, an investigation is expected to be launched soon.