Indian envoy Vinay Kwatra, US Senator discuss 10-year defence pact and trade ties amid strained relations

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met Senator Steve Daines on Wednesday (local time) to discuss strengthening bilateral trade, technological collaboration, and the newly signed 10-year defence framework agreement between New Delhi and Washington.

The meeting comes at a time of heightened trade tensions following US President Donald Trump’s recent tariff hike on Indian goods.

Kwatra held talks with Senator Daines, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, to discuss trade, defence, and innovation partnerships between the two countries.

“It was an honour to meet Senator @SteveDaines, esteemed member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Thanked the Senator for his strong support to strengthening the India-US ties,” the Indian Ambassador posted on X.

Kwatra said the discussion with Daines covered key areas of cooperation, including the recent defence framework pact.

“We had an enriching conversation on the current bilateral trade engagement, signing of the 10-year defence framework agreement and opportunities of collaboration in technology and innovation between our countries,” he stated.

The 10-year defence framework agreement, signed last week, was hailed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as a “signal” of the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.

Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth inked the pact in Kuala Lumpur after wide-ranging talks aimed at bolstering cooperation across all pillars of the defence relationship.

Kwatra also thanked Daines for “steering the priorities of our bilateral relationship in the US Senate.” The envoy has been holding a series of meetings with key lawmakers in Washington as part of efforts to maintain dialogue amid recent trade frictions.

Ties between New Delhi and Washington have been strained after President Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent duty linked to India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil. India termed the US move “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

Trump had earlier claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him India would stop buying Russian oil — a claim New Delhi later denied, saying “there was no such conversation.”

Despite tensions, the White House on Tuesday emphasised the strength of the personal rapport between the two leaders. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Trump “feels very positive and strongly” about the relationship.

“I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently,” Leavitt said, adding that the administration remains committed to deepening engagement with India.

She cited last month’s Diwali celebrations at the White House and the appointment of Sergio Gor as the new US Ambassador to India as examples of that commitment.

“He recently, a few weeks back, spoke to the Prime Minister directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian American officials here at the White House. We have a great US Ambassador to India in Mr Sergio Gor, who will represent our country very well,” she noted.

On October 21, Trump hosted a Diwali event at the White House, where he described Prime Minister Modi as “a great person” and said he loves “the people of India.” The event was attended by Kwatra, Gor, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, along with several leading members of the Indian diaspora business community.

Addressing ongoing trade negotiations, Leavitt said discussions between the two countries were continuing at a high level. “The President and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions with India with respect to that topic,” she added.