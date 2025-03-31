MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing: Trump threatens Iran over nuclear program

Our Web Desk Published 31.03.25, 07:46 AM
Donald Trump. File picture

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran with bombings and secondary tariffs on Sunday if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program.

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," Trump said in a telephone interview with NBC. "But there's a chance that if they don't make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago."

Trump's overture comes as both Israel and the United States have warned they will never let Iran acquire a nuclear weapon, leading to fears of a military confrontation as Tehran enriches uranium at near weapons-grade levels — something only done by atomic-armed nations.

Iran has long maintained its program is for peaceful purposes, even as its officials increasingly threaten to pursue the bomb as tensions are high with the US over its sanctions and after the collapse of a ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Since Trump returned to the White House, his administration has consistently said that Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons. A report in February, however, by the UN's nuclear watchdog said Iran has accelerated its production of near weapons-grade uranium.

Trump's first term in office was marked by a particularly troubled period in relations with Tehran. In 2018, he unilaterally withdrew the United States from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, leading to sanctions hobbling Iran's economy. Iran retaliated with attacks at sea — including one that it likely carried out and that temporarily halved Saudi Arabia's oil production.

Trump also ordered the attack that killed Iran's top general in a Baghdad drone strike in January 2020.

Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

If Iran doesn't make a deal, there will be bombing. I will do secondary tariffs on them

