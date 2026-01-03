MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Exercise extreme caution’: India advises nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured in a large-scale US strike on the capital city of Caracas, according to US President Donald Trump

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 03.01.26, 11:14 PM
A firefighter walks past a destroyed anti-aircraft unit at La Carlota military air base, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026.

A firefighter walks past a destroyed anti-aircraft unit at La Carlota military air base, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026. Reuters

India on Saturday night advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela amid rapidly unfolding developments following the capture of the South American country’s president by the United States.

“In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela,” the external affairs ministry said. “All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas,” it said.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured in a large-scale US strike on the capital city of Caracas, according to US President Donald Trump.

The US action has triggered political uncertainty in the oil-rich nation, with several major global powers, including Russia and China, criticising Washington for the operation and the capture of Maduro and his wife.

The ministry asked Indian nationals to get in touch with the embassy through the phone number +58-412-9584288, which is also available for WhatsApp calls, as well as through email.

There are around 50 Non-Resident Indians and 30 Persons of Indian Origin currently living in Venezuela.

Hours after the operation in Caracas, Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the US warship USS Iwo Jima.

US authorities said Maduro is being brought to New York, where he will face charges related to supporting drug cartels.

