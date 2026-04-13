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regular-article-logo Monday, 13 April 2026

Donald Trump warns any Iranian ships that come close to US blockade will be ‘eliminated’

What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, 'fast attack ships,' because we did not consider them much of a threat, says the US President in a post on Truth Social

Reuters, Agencies Published 13.04.26, 08:37 PM
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Washington.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Washington. PTI picture.

US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that any Iranian "fast-attack" ships that go near a US maritime blockade on Iran would be eliminated.

"What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, 'fast attack ships,' because we did not consider them much of a threat. Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

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Trump was referring to the dozens of US strikes carried out against suspected drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific since September in a campaign that has killed at least 110 people.

The President also claimed success in maritime enforcement, adding, “P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the US by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED!”

The blockade, which Trump announced on Sunday after US and Iranian negotiators failed to reach a deal after a round of talks in Pakistan, came into effect on Monday at 10am in Washington, DC (14:00 GMT).

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