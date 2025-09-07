'Will pour acid in throat': TMC MLA Abdur Rahim Boxi's warning against comments on Bengal migrants

Attacking the BJP, TMC legislator Abdur Rahim Boxi purportedly said he would pour acid in the throat of anyone making adverse comments about migrant workers from West Bengal.

Boxi, the Malda district president of TMC, purportedly made the comment during a public meeting in his assembly segment, Malatipur, on Saturday night.

A purported video of it went viral on social media, but PTI could not verify it independently.

"I strongly resent the abominable comments made by a BJP MLA at the assembly during the discussion on a resolution, condemning the attack on Bengali migrant workers. That MLA labelled migrant workers from West Bengal as Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. How dare he insult our Bengali citizens who go outside the state for jobs?" he said.

"Let me caution him, I will pour acid in the throat of anyone making such statements to keep them mum," he added.

Boxi said the BJP leaders who see people of the state as Bangladeshi infiltrators "through the prism of a divisive political agenda" should have their eyes checked.

Criticising the comments, BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X, "Violence is not new to TMC -- it is their political culture. And in Malda-Murshidabad, where illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas form Mamata Banerjee's committed vote bank, such threats are a reflection of how TMC sustains its politics."

