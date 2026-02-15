MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistan airline marked balloon found inside Indian Air Force technical premises in Agra

No device or suspicious material was found in the balloon

PTI Published 15.02.26, 11:46 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

A balloon bearing the name of Pakistan International Airlines was found inside an Air Force technical area here, police said on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gaurav Singh said a case was registered on February 12 at Shahganj police station following a complaint from the Indian Air Force.

"A balloon shaped like an aircraft, coloured green and white, was found in the technical area of the Air Force premises," he said, adding that a thread was also attached to the balloon.

However, no device or suspicious material was found in the balloon, he added.

A detailed investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added.

