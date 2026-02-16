Political slugfest: Row in Malda over BJP bikes from Bihar, TMC slams saffron motive

Fourteen bikes with Bihar registration numbers were brought to the Malda district BJP office on Sunday, sparking a political slugfest.

District Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that the BJP planned to bring in workers from other states during the Assembly polls to create unrest. The BJP denied any wrongdoing and said the vehicles would be used during campaigning.

The bikes are now stationed at the party’s district office, Shyamaprasad Bhavan, in Englishbazar’s Puratuli area.

Malda district Trinamool president Abdur Rahim Boxi claimed more such bikes would come to Malda. “We have learnt that not just 14, but several motorbike-laden trucks are arriving. This indicates that riders may be brought from BJP-ruled states. We fear a deliberate attempt to disturb the electoral atmosphere,” Boxi alleged.

He urged the police to verify the documents of the bikes and probe why they were here.

BJP leader Ajay Ganguly said there was nothing hush-hush about the bikes. “There is no curb on using vehicles registered in any state. The bikes are registered in the party’s name and were used earlier in Delhi and Bihar polls. They will be used by our leaders and workers to reach remote areas during the poll campaign,” Ganguly said.