Affection before polls: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Shivratri outreach raises BJP brows

Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended her Maha Shivratri greetings to people, detailing her government’s efforts to renovate and upgrade Hindu shrines across Bengal, and reminding people that similar initiatives had been taken for followers of different faiths as well.

“On this sacred day of Mahashivratri, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the people of Bengal. Our Bengal is enriched by the coexistence of history, tradition and various religions. To uphold that tradition of religious harmony, our government has been carrying out the renovation and all-round development of religious sites of all faiths across the state for the past 15 years,” Mamata wrote in a long post on X on Sunday morning to mark the Hindu festival, which her rivals saw as an attempt to woo Hindu voters.

In her message, she listed several famous Shiva shrines across Bengal where her government had taken multiple steps for the convenience of devotees. She went on to detail renovation work at Shiva temples from north to south Bengal, naming shrines in districts such as Cooch Behar, Birbhum, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri, Midnapore and East Burdwan where the state government had undertaken projects.

“In reverence to Lord Shiva, we have renovated several important Shiva temples across the state. Along with the comprehensive renovation of the renowned Jalpesh Temple in Jalpaiguri, we have also constructed a skywalk for the convenience of devotees,” Mamata wrote.

“With the aim of giving special emphasis to the development of the Tarakeswar Temple in Hooghly district and its surrounding areas, we have formed the Tarakeswar Development Authority. We have undertaken several initiatives, including the comprehensive renovation of the temple courtyard, beautification, lighting arrangements, construction of a road beside Dudhpukur, and more,” she added.

Jalpesh and Tarakeswar are two famous Shiva temples in north and south Bengal, respectively, where thousands of devotees visit regularly.

Recently, she laid the foundation stone for a large Shiva temple at the Mahakal Temple in Siliguri, and the chief minister did not forget to mention it.

“Alongside this, in devotion to Shiva’s Rudra form — Mahakal — we are constructing the ‘Mahakal Mahatirtha’ in Siliguri. This grand pilgrimage site will house the world’s tallest Shiva idol,” she said.

Besides the Mahakal temple project, Mamata has also built Jagannath Dham in Digha and laid the foundation stone for Durga Angan in New Town.

Though Mamata repeatedly mentioned her efforts for people of all faiths, political observers said she appeared focused on wooing Hindu voters at a time when the

BJP has been putting all its efforts on consolidating majoritarian votes.

The BJP alleged that her Shivratri message was an attempt to woo Hindu voters.

“As the Assembly election comes closer, the chief minister’s efforts to woo Hindus will keep increasing. However, that will not work,” said Union minister of state and the BJP’s former state president Sukanta Majumdar.