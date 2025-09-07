MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Retired tea worker beaten to death by son in Jalpaiguri; TMC MP’s name misused in extortion

Police arrest victim’s son in Washabarie case; separate probe nets man for fake poll ticket racket

Our Correspondent Published 07.09.25, 11:23 AM
Representational Image File

A 65-year-old retired tea worker was allegedly beaten to death by his son at the Washabarie tea estate in Jalpaiguri on Friday night.

A source said that on Friday night, Ashok Malpaharia had a fight with his son Kiran.

Agitated, Kiran started beating his father. Ashok soon collapsed to the ground. On Saturday morning, other workers discovered the scene and informed police.

A police team recovered the body and took Kiran into custody.

“We don’t know what led to the incident. The victim was a retired worker, while his son works in the garden. Police officers are probing the case,” said Rajkumar Mondal, the garden’s manager

‘Extortion’ arrest

Sheikh Najmul Hoda was arrested in Calcutta on Friday evening for allegedly using Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s name to extort money by falsely promising Assembly election tickets.

