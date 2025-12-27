West Bengal braces for cold spell, Darjeeling shivers at 5.8 degrees Celsius

Cold weather conditions are expected to prevail across West Bengal over the next few days, with no large change in minimum temperatures likely, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The hill town of Darjeeling was the coldest place in the state on Saturday, recording a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

Alipurduar in north Bengal was the coldest in the state's plains at 8 degrees Celsius, the weatherman added.

Other places that recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius were Kalimpong at 9.5, Sriniketan at 9.7 and Bankura at 9.9.

State capital Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius, with the IMD forecasting shallow fog in the morning hours on Sunday.

The IMD said that while there will not be any large change in minimum temperatures in the north Bengal districts over the next one week, it will remain nearly the same in the south Bengal districts for the next four days.

Minimum temperatures in south Bengal districts are likely to rise gradually by two to three degrees Celsius over the subsequent three days, it said.

Shallow to moderate fog will prevail in the morning hours in south Bengal for the next two days and in north Bengal for the next five days, it added.

Dry weather will prevail across the state for the next one week, the IMD said.