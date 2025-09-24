Two women add light and beauty to Puja, differently

Aloka Debsharma of North Dinajpur and Sushmita Paul of Siliguri do not know each other.

Both of them, however, are engaged in doing jobs women don't usually do for the upcoming Durga Puja.

At her home in Ratan, a village in Kaliaganj of North Dinajpur district, Aloka, in her mid-30s, is busy making colourful digital lightboards of various designs to be put up on pandals and the streets.

Sushmita, a 22-year-old graduate, on the other hand, is designing saris, ornaments and other décor for the idols at Kumartuli in Siliguri.

“I learned the work from my husband. I work at home to make lightboards in different designs. I enjoy the work and it also helps us earn extra,” said Aloka.

Sushmita Paul beautifies a Durga idol at Siliguri Kumartuli on Tuesday Passang Yolmo

The homemaker-turned-illumination artist said that they got assignments throughout the year. “But ahead of Durga Puja, the workload is immense and we work almost round the clock to deliver the boards on time,” she said.

Aloka, who is from Shergram village of Kaliaganj, married Bimal, a resident of Ratan, around 15 years back. They have two schoolgoing sons.

In the midst of housework, Aloka learnt to make digital light boards. Since then, especially during Durga Puja, she joins her husband in the work.

They bring LED lights, different types of boards and other materials from Calcutta and work at home to create the designs.

“Usually, it takes three to four days to complete an illuminating graffiti (design). This year, our lightboards will be sent to pandals in different places like Kaliaganj, Raiganj, Gazole (Malda district), Kushumundi and Gangarampur (South Dinajpur district).

Bimal said his wife’s assistance eases his workload.

“These days, we are both working day and night,” he said. "Her contribution is very valuable."

In Siliguri’s Kumartuli, the hub of idol makers in the city, Susmita, who is from Haiderpara, learned drawing and designing ornaments from Prabir, her father, who is a goldsmith.

“After learning the designs from my father, I also learned the work of bridal makeup. Eventually, I got interested in making ornaments and decorating the idols,” said the girl who is a commerce graduate.

This year, she is working with Papai Pal, an artisan in Kumartuli. For 15 sets of idols, she has been tasked with readying the accessories of idols, draping the saris and also drawing the eyes, commonly known as chakshudaan.

“In my family, I am the first person to join this occupation. I want to be in this field,” said Sushmita.

Pal appreciated Sushmita's passion for work. “She contacted me and I hired her. This is her first year. She has learnt the work quickly,” Pal said.