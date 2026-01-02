Leopard injures four including forester in Dudhia, one carcass found

A leopard carcass was found in Dudhia, a popular picnic spot in the Mirik subdivision of Darjeeling district, on Thursday. The discovery was made within 24 hours of a leopard straying into the area and attacking people, injuring four persons, including a forester.

Foresters from the Kurseong forest division recovered the carcass on Thursday morning. They also set up a cage at the site and deployed personnel as a precautionary measure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report to know the cause of its death. We fear there might be more leopards nearby and thus, the arrangements have been made,” said Devesh Pandey, the divisional forest officer of Kurseong.

A source in the department said a priest of a temple near Dudhia’s Muktikhola — about 25 kilometres from Siliguri —was attacked by a leopard on Wednesday.

Forest officials from the Bamanpokhri range began searching for the leopard when the animal attacked again, injuring three more people, including a forester.

“Saroja Rai, a beat officer of Bamanpokhri range, and three residents were injured,” said a forester. “The beat officer is currently being treated at a private nursing home at Matigara in Siliguri, while the two residents have been admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. One injured person was discharged after receiving

first aid.”

Dudhia attracts thousands of visitors during the winter months, particularly during the Christmas and New Year festive season.

In view of the steady footfall of picnickers, the forest department has intensified surveillance and deployed teams to prevent further mishaps.

“Our employees are closely monitoring the area and we have urged residents as well as visitors to remain cautious,” Pandey added.

Hut fire

A fire broke out in a hut on Gobindopur Road in Calcutta around 6.24pm on Tuesday.

A police source stated that residents of the locality managed to douse the fire within a short time and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation is on.