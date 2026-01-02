Balurghat municipality chairman, Ashok Kumar Mitra steps down after NOC against him

Ashok Kumar Mitra, the chairman of the Trinamool-run Balurghat municipality, resigned on Wednesday evening, 12 days after a section of councillors brought a no-confidence motion against him.

He submitted his resignation letter to Balurghat SDO Subrata Kumar Barman, sources said, in the presence of South Dinajpur district Trinamool president Subhash Bhowal and councillors considered close to him.

On December 19, 14 out of 25 councillors of Balurghat municipality brought a no-confidence motion against Mitra. Following days of political tug-of-war among the councillors, Mitra resigned on Wednesday in accordance with directives from the Trinamool state leadership.

“Ashok Kumar Mitra will continue to hold an important organisational position in the district party and remain actively involved in party work,” Bhowal said.

Mitra, when contacted, said: “I have submitted my resignation in compliance to party instructions. As a disciplined party worker, I will continue to serve the party.”

SDO Barman confirmed receiving the resignation letter. “We have received the chairman’s resignation. Necessary steps deferring to legalities will be taken after examining all aspects,” he said, adding that since the chairman resigned, there was no longer any need to proceed with the no-confidence process.

The BJP called the move inevitable. “Factionalism within Trinamool has existed for a long time. Developmental work and civic services had suffered due to it, and this outcome was inevitable,” said Swarup Choudhury, the BJP president of South Dinajpur.