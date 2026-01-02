Vande Bharat sleeper train from Bengal to Assam to be launched by Narendra Modi in January

The first Vande Bharat sleeper train of the country to run between Bengal and Assam will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at Rail Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday.

“All trials, testing and certification of the train have been completed. The Prime Minister will flag off the inaugural service soon. Earlier, it was expected that the sleeper train would be ready by the middle of this year, but the team worked hard and we can introduce the service, first-of-its-kind, this month,” said Vaishnaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

The train, he said, will connect the Kamakhya and Howrah stations. It will halt at New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, New Farakka, Azimganj, Katwa and Bandel.

“The train’s schedule would be designed properly so that it departs in the evening and reaches the destination in the morning.... It will largely benefit the people of Assam and Bengal,” Vaishnaw said.

The announcement assumes significance as it comes before both Bengal and Assam go for Assembly elections. A few days back, the train conducted a trial run with a highest speed of around 180kmph, sources said.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) sources said the 16-coach rake would have capacity of 823 passengers, comprising 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one first AC coach.

The rake features ergonomically designed cushioned berths, advanced suspension for superior ride comfort, noise reduction systems, automatic doors with vestibules and a modern passenger information system, said the sources.

“Special provisions for people with disabilities, contemporary toilets and advanced disinfectant technology are some features of the train,” an official said.

The train will have onboard catering with authentic Assamese and Bengali cuisines. “The fares for this Vande Bharat sleeper train are likely to range between ₹2,300 and ₹3,600, significantly lower than airline fares on comparable routes while including meals, making it a value-driven option for overnight travel,” the official added.