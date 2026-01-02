TMC won't bow before evil forces, says Mamata Banerjee on party's foundation day

Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that her party would not bow before any “evil forces (aposhakti)” and vowed to continue its struggle for the common people, as she extended greetings to the workers on the party’s foundation day.

In a post on X, Mamata recalled that the party was formed on January 1, 1998, with the stated objective of serving the people under the banner of “Maa, Mati, Manush”, a slogan that has remained central to Trinamool’s political identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Framing the party’s journey as one rooted in resistance and popular support, the chief minister underlined her continued commitment to what she described as a fight on behalf of ordinary citizens in a “vast democratic country”.

“With your unconditional support, we are dedicated to fighting for every individual in this vast democratic country. We will not bow before any evil force. Ignoring the bloodshot eyes of intimidation, we will continue our fight for the common people,” read the X post.

She wrote her message in Bengali.

The chief minister said the guiding principles of the party’s “historic journey” were respect for the motherland, the development of Bengal and the protection of democratic rights, asserting that these ideals continued to define Trinamool even today.

“The main guiding principles of this historic journey are respect for the motherland, the development of Bengal and the protection of the democratic rights of the people. Even today, every worker and supporter of our party remains steadfast and committed to this goal. I humbly respect and honour their relentless efforts and sacrifices,” she wrote.

Maintaining that Trinamool had been “blessed with the grace, love and prayers of countless people”, Mamata said public support remained the party’s greatest strength and that it would stay resolute in its fight for the rights and dignity of every individual.

“Although she did not name her arch rival, the BJP, the tone and phrasing of Mamata’s post, invoking ‘evil forces’ and the imagery of hostile ‘bloodshot eyes’, appeared to reflect a broader political messaging aimed at portraying Trinamool as a force of resistance against perceived oppression, while simultaneously seeking to consolidate its grassroots base by reiterating its founding slogan and core ideological commitments,” a senior Trinamool leader in Calcutta said.

Trinamool national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee also extended greetings to party workers on the foundation day.

“...As long as we remain anchored to our Maa, Mati, Manush, no force, however arrogant or oppressive, can defeat the collective resolve of Bengal. Today, we renew our pledge to stand beside the people, to protect their democratic voice, and to ensure that no one in Bengal is harassed, humiliated or intimidated by Bangla-birodhi zamindari powers,” he wrote on X.

Trinamool leaders said Abhishek’s attack was directed at the BJP without naming

the party.