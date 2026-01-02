Nine Bangladeshi nationals caught near border by BSF in South Dinajpur

The Border Security Force (BSF) posted at the India-Bangladesh border in South Dinajpur detained nine Bangladeshi nationals while they were suspiciously moving near the international frontier on Wednesday night.

BSF sources said the nine were intercepted at Gosainpur under the jurisdiction of the Chakgopal border outpost of the BSF. The outpost is under the jurisdiction of the Hili police station.

All the nine were attempting to illegally cross back into Bangladesh under the cover of darkness when they were intercepted by jawans of the 123rd battalion of the BSF.

“They are currently in the BSF’s custody, and efforts are underway to ascertain their identities and verify the circumstances regarding their movement. Police have also been informed,” said a source.

During the preliminary investigation, the BSF learned that the detainees had entered India illegally through Tripura nearly a month ago.

On Wednesday night, they allegedly tried to return to Bangladesh via the Hili border in South Dinajpur.

Around 10 days ago, BSF personnel had detained seven Bangladeshis in the Katabari border outpost area under the jurisdiction of the Gangarampur police station in South Dinajpur district while they were attempting to cross the border illegally.

“The BSF has detained nine Bangladeshi nationals while they were attempting illegal movement. The BSF is conducting the investigation,” said a police officer.

The BSF has beefed up vigil along the Bangladesh border since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the neighbouring nation.