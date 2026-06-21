Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's close aide, Sumit Roy, faces fraud, forgery charges

A close aide of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has been booked in a case of fraud and forgery in Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The accused, Sumit Roy, was recently booked in a land-grab case, and the Bengal Police has issued a lookout notice against him. Police had conducted a search operation at Banerjee's residence in Kolkata to locate Roy.

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On Sunday, a police officer said a case of fraud and forgery has been registered against Roy at the Debra police station in Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district.

The complainant accused Roy, who has been absconding for quite some time, of cheating and forgery, he said, adding that the arrested former Medinipur MLA Sujoy Hazra has also been named in the case.

A senior CID official said the allegations mentioned in the complaint are being examined, and the agency would extend all necessary assistance to the local police, if required.

"We are looking into the contents of the complaint and collecting all relevant documents. Every allegation will be verified based on evidence, and appropriate legal action will follow," the official said.

The officer in Paschim Medinipur district added that investigators would question all individuals named in the complaint and ascertain their roles, if any, in the alleged offences.

He, however, declined to divulge further details.

Hazra was recently arrested by the Shalboni police in connection with another case.