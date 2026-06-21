17-year-old girl missing for 3 months rescued from Goa

A 17-year-old girl who was missing for nearly three months from a locality under the jurisdiction of Balurghat police station, South Dinajpur district, was rescued from Goa.

A youth, accused of abducting the minor, has been arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the girl was reported missing on March 21. Her family filed a complaint at the Balurghat police station, alleging that the youth had taken her to another state with malicious intentions.

The police registered a case of kidnapping and initiated a probe.

Despite extensive searches, investigators initially failed to trace either the girl or the accused.

The police then tracked their cell phones and identified their location in Goa.

They sought the assistance of the Goa police, who rescued the girl with the help of an NGO.

The youth was reportedly staying there as a migrant worker, and the girl lived with him.

After the rescue, the Goa police took the minor into protective custody and arrested the accused.

A team from the Balurghat police station brought the girl back from Goa on Friday. The accused was also brought back and produced at a court in Balurghat.

“The girl has been handed over to the child welfare committee of the district. Investigation is in progress,” said a police officer.