Attack on two TMC leaders’ houses in Cooch Behar

A group of thugs lobbed crude bombs and torched the house of Rafikul Haque, a Trinamool Congress leader and a former head of the Putimari-I panchayat, and vandalised the residence of Zakir Hossain, a Trinamool member of the panchayat, in the Dinhata-I block of Cooch Behar on Friday night.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, but furniture and other belongings in the house were damaged. Firemen and police rushed to the spot, and the fire was doused.

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The police have initiated a probe, but no arrests had been made until Saturday.

A source said that around 10.30pm, a group wearing masks reached the Kharija-Balakura area. First, they disconnected the power supply of the area and started lobbing bombs at Haque's house.

Haque, who is also a former president of Trinamool’s local committee, and his wife Parveen, a sitting member of the panchayat, were not at home. They have been staying away from the village after the announcement of the Assembly election results, a source said.

As the bombs exploded, other members of the family rushed out of the house in fear. The attackers splashed petrol on the house and set it on fire. The flames spread rapidly through the entire structure.

“The fire was so intense that it was impossible to get in and save the belongings. At least five rooms were completely damaged in the blaze. Furniture, clothes and important documents were reduced to ashes,” said a family member of Haque.

Some goons also attacked Hossain's house later that night.

The consecutive attacks have sparked panic in the locality.

“The police should find out the attackers. We are concerned about our safety after the incident, as the motive of the attack and the identity of the attackers are not clear,” said a villager.