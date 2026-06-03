TMC's Firhad Hakim will resign as Kolkata mayor, Mamata accepted his plea: Kunal Ghosh

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim will resign as the Mayor of Kolkata after party supremo Mamata Banerjee accepted his request to step down, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said on Wednesday.

Hakim, one of the party's most prominent leaders and a close aide of Banerjee, had earlier sought permission from the TMC chief to resign from the post, citing difficulties in functioning after the BJP came to power in Bengal.

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"At that time, he was asked not to resign. However, he again requested Mamata Banerjee today to allow him to step down, following which she agreed," Ghosh told reporters.

The development comes amid growing uncertainty within the Trinamool Congress and a series of resignations by party councillors in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in recent weeks.

Hakim's resignation marks a setback for the TMC, which comes at a time when the organisation is grappling with internal turbulence following its loss of power in the state.

There was no immediate word on who would succeed Hakim as the Mayor of Kolkata.

Hakim, a heavyweight minority face of the TMC, has served as Kolkata Mayor since 2018 and has held several key ministerial portfolios in the state government over the years.

The KMC has been under the control of the TMC since 2010.

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