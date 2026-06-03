Darjeeling Himalayan Railway earns highest-ever monthly revenue in May amid strong tourist footfall

Riding on bumper tourist arrivals in the hills during the summer season, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) earned its highest-ever single-month revenue of Rs 395.60 lakh in May, an official said on Wednesday.

She said the projected June 2026 revenue of the UNESCO heritage toy train service between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling is likely to exceed Rs 370 lakh.

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"DHR recorded its highest-ever single-month revenue at Rs 395.60 lakh, surpassing the previous record of Rs 358.60 lakh in May 2025," the official said in a statement.

DHR has seen a consistent rise in passenger earnings during the summer month of May for the past five years, with an exception in 2024 when the Lok Sabha elections for 42 constituencies in West Bengal were held across seven phases that month.

In the month of May, the toy train service earned Rs 319.64 lakh in 2022, Rs 358.18 lakh in 2023, Rs 288.58 lakh in 2024 and Rs 358.60 lakh in 2025, the official said.

The most popular service on the route is a tourist joyride between Darjeeling and Ghoom, which includes a stopover at the famous Batasia Loop.

The heritage railway runs several services, including one with a vistadome coach and a restaurant car.

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