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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 03 June 2026

Calcutta HC allows Abhishek Banerjee to seek protection from coercive action signature forgery case

The CID is probing allegations by two MLAs that their signatures were forged on a TMC resolution appointing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition

PTI Published 03.06.26, 01:08 PM
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The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to file a petition seeking protection from any coercive action by the state CID in connection with its investigation into the alleged forgery of signatures of two Trinamool Congress MLAs.

The CID is probing allegations that the signatures of legislators Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha were forged on a TMC resolution appointing Ballygunge MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

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Acting on a verbal prayer made by Banerjee's lawyers, a vacation bench of Justice Apurba Sinha Ray granted permission to file the petition challenging the FIR in the case and seeking interim protection from coercive measures.

According to Banerjee's legal team, the matter is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

The case originated after the two MLAs complained to the Assembly Secretariat that their signatures had been forged on the party resolution. Based on the complaint, the Secretariat lodged an FIR with Kolkata Police. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the CID by the state's home secretary.

The two legislators were later expelled from the TMC for "anti-party activities".

The development comes days after Banerjee was attacked while visiting the residence of an alleged post-poll violence victim in Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

Banerjee was summoned by the CID on Monday in connection with the alleged signature forgery case. However, he did not appear before the agency, citing ill health, and sought additional time.

In a fresh notice, the CID directed Banerjee to appear before the investigating officer on June 8.

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