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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 03 June 2026

Kolkata Police arrest senior Trinamool leader Jay Prakash Majumdar for illegal occupation of woman's house

The complainant, Arati Roychowdhury, alleged that Majumdar had entered the property as a tenant around 12 years ago but subsequently stopped paying rent and continued to occupy the house

PTI Published 03.06.26, 05:18 PM
Jay Prakash Majumdar

Jay Prakash Majumdar File picture

The police on Wednesday arrested Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar on the charge of harassing a woman and illegally occupying her house for several years, a police officer said.

The complainant, Arati Roychowdhury, alleged that Majumdar had entered the property as a tenant around 12 years ago but subsequently stopped paying rent and continued to occupy the house.

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She also accused the TMC leader of refusing to vacate the premises despite repeated requests and using his political influence to remain in possession of the property, effectively driving the original owner out of her house.

"We have arrested him (Jay Prakash Majumdar)," an officer of Bidhannagar North Police Station said.

As news of the arrest spread, several people gathered in the area and shouted: "chor, chor" (thief, thief).

Further investigation is underway.

There was no immediate reaction from the Trinamool Congress which the BJP defeated in the assembly polls held in April.

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