MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 03 June 2026

Donald Trump says Iran agrees to no nuclear weapons, signals possible meet with Supreme Leader

Asked about Khamenei's involvement in talks with the US on ending hostilities, Trump says, 'He's involved, absolutely. ... I think they have a lot of respect for him'

Reuters Published 03.06.26, 05:46 PM
Donald Trump.

Donald Trump. File picture

US President Donald Trump said Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon and that he would probably meet with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khameneiat some point if things "work out".

"They've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump told "Pod Force One" in an interview broadcast on Wednesday, while speaking about Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about Khamenei's involvement in talks with the US on ending hostilities, Trump said, "He's involved, absolutely. ... I think they have a lot of respect for him."

Trump said he was hearing Iran's leader was not doing too well but was giving his approval during the negotiations. Trump added that he had not had "the privilege of meeting" Khamenei.

"I'd like to meet him. We probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out," Trump said.

The US president said he viewed the Iran war as a success because the country's military had been defeated. The conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has upended the global energy market and has proven unpopular with Americans months before November congressional elections.

"Iran's a big success," Trump said in the interview. "We'll see what happens. We're going to, we're working on a deal, and that happens fine. If it doesn't happen, that's OK too. We'll do it the other way."

He did not specify what that might mean, but has said in the past that the US would resume strikes.

RELATED TOPICS

Donald Trump Mojtaba Khamenei
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Expelled TMC rebel Ritabrata Banerjee gets LoP status, seeks Mamata as chief adviser

Addressing a press conference in the Assembly after meeting the Speaker, Ritabrata said his camp had submitted the signatures of 58 MLAs elected on the TMC symbol and 'our claim has been accepted by the Speaker'
Firhad Hakim.
Quote left Quote right

Firhad Hakim requested to step down as mayor, following which Mamata agreed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT