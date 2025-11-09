These teachers shaped destinies: North Bengal educators felicitated for a lifetime of service

Noreen Dunne, a renowned educationist from Darjeeling, was inducted into The Telegraph Education Foundation (TTEF) Hall of Fame in Siliguri on Saturday at The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025, North Bengal, organised in association with The Bhawanipur Education Society College and PCM Group and co-sponsored by SiP Abacus.

A lifelong advocate of holistic learning, Dunne’s formative years at Darjeeling's Loreto Convent sowed the seeds of her passion for service. A Harvard-trained scholar with a master's in public administration from the Kennedy School, she returned with a vision to strengthen education at the grassroots.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I started teaching in 1968 and at the same time was attached to Hayden Hall,” said Dunne. Hayden Hall is a social organisation in Darjeeling.

Uma Chettrie of Maharani Girls’ High School, Darjeeling, receives the Dr AP O’Brien Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for a Teacher

For decades, Dunne taught English at St Joseph’s College (North Point), Darjeeling, where generations of students remember her mentorship.

After her retirement in 2015, she started serving as deputy director of Hayden Hall — guiding projects in nutrition, literacy, maternal health and livelihood.

On Saturday, Dunne stressed the need to uplift the marginalised not just financially, but also emotionally and mentally.

Hayden Hall now has computer literacy, spoken English and youth skill-building courses. She has worked closely with the Garul and Chandrawati Dewan Foundation, helping disadvantaged youths.

“Her deep compassion and commitment have made her a beacon of inspiration in the Darjeeling hills,” said Laxmi Limbu Kaushal, a former student who graduated in 1995.

Dunne’s induction into the TTEF Hall of Fame drew a standing ovation.

Lipika Sukul, Lataguri Girls’ High School, Jalpaiguri, receives the Dr AP O’Brien Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for a Teacher

Four other educators were awarded the Dr A.P. O’Brien Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for decades of service that transformed the institutions they led and inspired.

Uma Chettrie, former headmistress of Maharani Girls’ High School, devoted more than 30 years to teaching underprivileged students. She was a student of the same school founded in 1908 by the Brahmo Samaj. “Such a pleasure to receive the award after my former teacher, Miss Noreen Dunne,” said Chhetrie.

Aldo Mondal of G.D. Goenka Public School, Siliguri — who continues to teach after superannuation in 2013 — was honoured for being an educator for over five decades.

Aldo Mondal, G.D. Goenka Public School, Siliguri, receives the Dr AP O’Brien Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for a Teacher

Known for his intricate fretwork creations and lush home garden, Mondal embodies creativity and a lifelong love for shaping minds, said an organiser.

Lipika Sukul, former headmistress of Lataguri Girls’ High School in Siliguri, was lauded for transforming a flood-prone junior school into a premier institution. She set up the Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ Hostel and introduced Moner Kotha (words from the heart) box to help students voice their concerns. After retirement in 2023, she donated ₹1 lakh to fund an annual scholarship for meritorious girls.

Satya Prakash Das, Amarpati Lions Citizens Public School, Siliguri, receives the Dr AP O’Brien Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for a Teacher

The other recipient was Satya Prakash Das of Amarpati Lions Citizens Public School, Siliguri, who has spent over 46 years guiding future achievers. “A specialist in English for competitive examinations, he has maintained a 100 per cent success rate in CBSE and ICSE boards,” said an organiser.