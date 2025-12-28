MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ahead of Bengal polls, Amit Shah to camp in Kolkata from December 29

The home minister will review party preparedness, meet leaders and hold a press conference in Kolkata

PTI Published 28.12.25, 10:21 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive in West Bengal on December 29 for a three-day visit to the state ahead of the assembly polls, party sources said on Sunday.

Shah will land in the Kolkata airport in the evening and head straight to the BJP office, where he will take stock of the party’s organisational progress for the assembly elections due early next year, a senior BJP leader said Sunday.

He is also expected to hold a press conference in the city on December 30.

Shah may chair several meetings with workers during his stay, reviewing the party's preparedness.

The Union home minister is also slated to hold a closed-door meeting with functionaries of the RSS and a separate meeting with BJP's MLAs and MPs and councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the senior state leader said.

On December 31, Shah is likely to visit the house of a Bengali icon in the city or its nearby areas before leaving, the leader said, adding that this programme has not been finalised yet.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

