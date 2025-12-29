MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 29 December 2025

Five-day clean drive on Sikkim trek trail conducted by youth wing of Krantikari Morcha

The drive that started on December 23 at Yuksam, concluded on December 27 in the Khangchendzonga National Park (KNP), which has been declared by Unesco as a world heritage site

Bireswar Banerjee Published 29.12.25, 10:46 AM
Members of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s youth wing who carried out the five-day cleanliness drive that ended on Saturday

Members of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s youth wing who carried out the five-day cleanliness drive that ended on Saturday

The youth wing of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, the state’s ruling party, conducted a five-day cleanliness drive over a 25km stretch of the Yuksom-Dzongri trekking trail in the
Himalayan state.

The drive that started on December 23 at Yuksam, concluded on December 27 in the Khangchendzonga National Park (KNP), which has been declared by Unesco as a world heritage site.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the drive, a total of 42 bags of trash were collected that were properly disposed of at Yuksom,” Bikash Basnet, the spokesperson of the
SKM, stated.

Lakpa Moktan, the president of the youth wing of the SKM, initiated the drive.

During the five-day clean-up, a 10-member-team led by Kesher Kumar Khatiwada, the confidential assistant to the Sikkim minister of tourism and civil aviation department, cleaned up various locations along the Dzongri trekking trail, including campsites at Sachen, Bakhim, Tshoka, Phedang, Deorali, Simgairi, Dzongri, Doring and the Laxmi Lake area, along with the connecting
trekking routes.

The famed Yuksom-Dzongri trekking route starts from Yuksom, which is situated
at an elevation of around 1,780 metres from sea level. It goes up to Dzongri, which is perched at some 4,200 metres from sea level.

The trekkers, during the course of their climb, can enjoy scenic viewpoints of the Dzongri La, the Mount Kanchenjunga ranges as well verdant forest and alpine zones such as Tshoka at 2,743 metres and Phedang at 3,650 metres.

RELATED TOPICS

Cleanliness Drive Sikkim Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How things have got worse for women of Bangladesh in Muhammad Yunus’s regime

Most Bangladeshi women feel scared to dress as per their wish as moral policing and incidents of violence against women have reached alarming proportions since the change of guard
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

In Aravallis, not just mining but real estate development being opened up by double engine sarkar

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT