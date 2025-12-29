Five-day clean drive on Sikkim trek trail conducted by youth wing of Krantikari Morcha

The youth wing of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, the state’s ruling party, conducted a five-day cleanliness drive over a 25km stretch of the Yuksom-Dzongri trekking trail in the

Himalayan state.

The drive that started on December 23 at Yuksam, concluded on December 27 in the Khangchendzonga National Park (KNP), which has been declared by Unesco as a world heritage site.

“During the drive, a total of 42 bags of trash were collected that were properly disposed of at Yuksom,” Bikash Basnet, the spokesperson of the

SKM, stated.

Lakpa Moktan, the president of the youth wing of the SKM, initiated the drive.

During the five-day clean-up, a 10-member-team led by Kesher Kumar Khatiwada, the confidential assistant to the Sikkim minister of tourism and civil aviation department, cleaned up various locations along the Dzongri trekking trail, including campsites at Sachen, Bakhim, Tshoka, Phedang, Deorali, Simgairi, Dzongri, Doring and the Laxmi Lake area, along with the connecting

trekking routes.

The famed Yuksom-Dzongri trekking route starts from Yuksom, which is situated

at an elevation of around 1,780 metres from sea level. It goes up to Dzongri, which is perched at some 4,200 metres from sea level.

The trekkers, during the course of their climb, can enjoy scenic viewpoints of the Dzongri La, the Mount Kanchenjunga ranges as well verdant forest and alpine zones such as Tshoka at 2,743 metres and Phedang at 3,650 metres.