Court rejects Satadru's bail plea; Messi tour organiser may abscond, argues lawyer

The man who arranged Lionel Messi’s tour in India was “very influential” and could easily escape if granted bail, the prosecution lawyer said about Satadru Dutta, opposing his bail petition at the Bidhannagar district court on Sunday.

The bail petition of Satadru, the prime organiser of Messi’s tour in India, was rejected by the court on Sunday, and he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satadru’s defence lawyer, Saumyajit Raha, told the court that his client had demonstrated his professionalism by organising several events in the past, including Messi’s visits to three other cities — Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai — where the events were conducted without disruption.

Raha made a bail plea before the court.

The prosecution lawyer, Bivas Chatterjee, however, opposed the petition, saying that Satadru was a “very influential” person for having arranged Messi’s tour.

“The fact that Satadru arranged Lionel Messi’s tour speaks volumes about how influential he is. He could flee if granted bail,” Chatterjee said.

He added that, as an organiser, Satadru had violated rules by allowing potable water to be sold inside the stadium.

The prosecution stated that around 35,000 tickets had been sold for the event, generating an income of ₹19 crore. Government property worth ₹2 crore was damaged.

“Satadru made an unlawful gain of ₹20 lakh,” Chatterjee told the court.

The defence lawyer, Raha, said that the stadium’s seating arrangements had been checked and that Satadru had obtained an NOC from Bidhannagar police on November 7.

“But a situation arose after the event, which required the formation of an enquiry committee. The government has informed the steps they have taken. There was no violation on the organiser’s part,” Raha said.

Raha also noted that a freeze had been declared on the ₹22 crore earned from ticket sales. “My client suffers from several ailments. He will not flee,” he told the court.

Messi’s visit to the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 was cut short after hundreds of unauthorised people came close to the footballer, frustrating him. Security forces had to escort Messi off the ground.

The crowd’s inability to see Messi caused agitation. Spectators threw water bottles and uprooted seats, throwing them onto the ground.

Satadru was arrested the same evening on charges of mismanagement.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail petition and sent Satadru to judicial remand.