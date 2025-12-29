MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 29 December 2025

History, heritage take centre stage at GPO, play revisits clash between Siraj-ud-Daulah & British

About 100 people attended the performance, which explored the clash between Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah and the British at the site that is now the GPO

Subhajoy Roy Published 29.12.25, 07:01 AM
Dastaan-e-GPO being staged on Saturday evening. Pictures by Sanat Kr Sinha

Dastaan-e-GPO being staged on Saturday evening. Pictures by Sanat Kr Sinha

A play on the history and evolution of Calcutta’s central business district was staged at the south gallery of the General Post Office (GPO)
on Saturday evening.

The play — Dastaan-e-GPO — narrates the history of the post office

ADVERTISEMENT

About 100 people attended the performance, which explored the clash between Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah and the British at the site that is now the GPO.

“We are trying to promote events that are entertaining to people within the heritage premises of Calcutta. There is a story behind each of these places,” said Sudarshan Mundra, co-owner of Kolkata Unforgettable, which organised Saturday’s performance at the GPO.

Mudar Patherya, a member of Kolkata Restorers, a group that has illuminated more than 100 buildings in Calcutta, said events and performances in these illuminated heritage structures will make the places active and living.

“What after illumination? The structures cannot remain passive after illumination. They need to bustle with activity,” he said.

What after illumination? The structures cannot remain passive after illumination. They need to bustle with activity,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Stageplay Evolution Siraj-ud-Daulah British General Post Office
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

No sneak-in: BSF, Meghalaya cops deny Bangladesh claim on Sharif Osman Hadi's killers

Police officers told The Telegraph there had been “no detention nor arrest of anybody” entering the state from across the border, as claimed by reports from Dhaka
Iltija Mufti. 
Quote left Quote right

The paranoia of security agencies knows no bounds. This is the ‘normalcy’ in Naya Kashmir

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT