Bengal govt declares July 6 public holiday on Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary

The West Bengal government declared July 6 a public holiday across the state to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a notification said.

The Finance Department notification, issued on Thursday, said the holiday has been declared to observe the birth anniversary of Mookerjee, described as "one of the most illustrious sons of this state".

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In a separate memorandum, the state announced a half-day holiday on July 1 on the occasion of Doctors' Day, which is observed every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of former West Bengal chief minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

It said all state government offices, educational institutions, urban and local bodies, corporations, undertakings and grant-in-aid institutions under the control of the West Bengal government will remain closed from 2 pm on July 1.

The order, however, said the Offices of the Registrar of Assurances, Kolkata, and the Collector of Stamp Revenue, Kolkata, would remain exempt from the half-day closure.

"Like previous years, this year too the day will be celebrated as Doctors' Day," the memorandum stated.

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