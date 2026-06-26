The Melbourne Roastery opens in Salt Lake with specialty coffee and all day dining

For years, The Melbourne Cafe has won hearts at its outlet next to City Centre, but if customers had one issue, it was that the place was tiny. So proprietor Sreyoshi Pal has now opened a two-storey, 80-seater space called The Melbourne Roastery in AK Block. But she insists it is not a cafe.

“We were the first cafe in the neighbourhood to introduce the glossy, colourful look, but now, our signature red door and yellow wall are being replicated everywhere,” says Sreyoshi. “The Roastery is meant to be a community coffee space that blends in. No one wakes up craving a lasagna. They wake up worrying about meetings and reports. We want to make that experience easier. Come in, order an espresso, and feel free to spend the whole day here.”

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The two-storey restaurant has private rooms for meetings and parties, along with several balconies and open spaces for pets. The decor — with a palette of white, wood and exposed-concrete — is classy instead of cutesy.

Assorted bakery spread

But coffee remains central to the experience. “The moment we finalised this location, I ordered a roasting machine. It has to be imported, and delays caused by the current geopolitical scene mean that it will arrive by the Pujas. It will be a first for Salt Lake, where customers can watch beans being roasted and sorted, and then choose the grade they prefer,” says the FE Block resident.

Besides hot favourites like pour-over coffee and Cubano — an espresso sweetened with caramelised brown sugar — the menu features cold brews infused with flavours like mango-chilli and coconut. They also serve iced coffees and fusion beverages like Nolen Gur Espresso Fizz.

For starters, try the Togarashi Fries. These are cut thicker than usual at a substantial 11mm, giving them a fluffier bite, and are tossed in a fiery Japanese spice blend that packs even more of a punch than Peri Peri fries, which is also available on the menu.

Under main course, there’s Roast Chicken, available in half or full portions served with poached egg, grilled tomato, house salad and a choice of mashed potatoes or herbed rice. Fish-lovers can try Baked Fish (bekti) at Rs 629. Soon to start is a grand seafood platter featuring a whole Devilled Crab-inspired dish, Crumb-Fried Squid and saucy, tossed shrimp.

Pizzas are available in thin-crust and Neapolitan styles. “Neapolitan pizzas are crafted from homemade dough that is stretched entirely by hand. The result is a soft, airy crust with irregular bubbles, making every pizza unique,” she says of the Rs 524 (chicken) pizza.

Vegetarians could try the Pesto and Bocconcini Pizza (Rs 493), topped with bocconcini — a delicate fresh mozzarella cheese paired with fragrant basil pesto. Another standout is the Charred Cottage Cheese Steak, featuring grilled paneer served with a choice of barbecue sauce, Korean barbecue sauce or lemon butter, accompanied by pesto-flavoured mashed potatoes and seasonal herbs (Rs 524).

Butter Croissant with Fresh Cream, topped with Mango Marmalade and Fresh Mango

The group runs a central bakery in Ultadanga that supplies to all their outlets. “We use Salva ovens, which are the Porsche of commercial baking equipment, so we can make anything,” laughs Sreyoshi.

She recommends Butter Croissant, Hazelnut Macaron and Cinnamon Carrot Tea Cake that combines caramelised carrots with whole wheat flour.

“Our chefs prepare different flavours of Signature Danish Puff (Rs 168) every day, including custard, blueberry and Nutella fillings. We also offer seven varieties of cheesecake (Rs 305), with flavours such as biscoff, mango and apple crumble,” says Sreyoshi, who chose the name Melbourne for her brand as it is the city her sister lives in and whose pubs and cafes she has always adored.