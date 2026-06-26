Malda launches toll-free anti-drug helpline to tackle narcotics network

The Malda district administration, in collaboration with the district police and the Border Security Force (BSF), will formally launch a 24x7 toll-free anti-drug helpline on June 26, which is the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The toll-free helpline, 1800 345 9929, has been introduced under the Government of India's campaign slogan, “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, Vikshit Bharat Ki Pehchaan” (A drug-free India, the identity of a developed India).

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Rajanvir Singh Kapur, the district magistrate, said the helpline would serve as a contact for reporting drug-related crimes, seeking guidance on treatment and rehabilitation for substance abuse victims and sharing information regarding illicit drug networks operating in the region.

“The initiative shows the district administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics trafficking and its commitment to addressing emerging drug-related challenges. It will also bridge the gap between law enforcement agencies and public health departments, ensuring that help is just a phone call away,” Kapur said.

Malda is considered a sensitive district regarding narcotics production, trafficking and smuggling. Until now, different agencies, including the police, BSF and various government departments, operated separate helplines for reporting drug-related offences and substance abuse cases.

“This is the first unified helpline that will connect all agencies working against the drug menace. The district administration will play the coordinating role,” said a senior police official.

BSF officials said that an integrated platform would improve coordination among agencies engaged in preventing drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Kapur, the superintendent of police, Anupam Singh, and senior BSF officials briefed the media regarding the launch of the helpline on Thursday.

Officials also announced a week-long awareness and enforcement campaign that will begin on Friday.

The regional transport office (RTO) will conduct special vehicle-checking drives at all entry and exit points in the district to gather intelligence and detect drug trafficking activities. The district education department will organise awareness programmes in schools and colleges to educate students about the harmful effects of drug abuse.