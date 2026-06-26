Arvind Kejriwal cries ‘cover-up’ in Ram Temple donations ‘scam’, Adityanath says don’t politicise

The FIR registered over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a sham and only junior employees are being targeted while bigger people are being protected, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Friday even as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath warned against what he called politicisation of the issue.

"I prayed that whoever is guilty of this 'maha paap' [grave sin] should receive the strictest possible punishment from god," Kejriwal told reporters after offering prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya accompanied by AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh.

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"The FIR is merely an eyewash and a sham,” Kejriwal alleged. “Eight low-level employees have been arrested in this case. This scam had been going on for such a long time. It is obvious that junior employees alone could not have carried out such activities for so long. The links of this scam go much higher up, but there is an attempt to shield the big people while placing the entire blame on the heads of these small employees."

Eight persons named in the FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have been arrested, senior officials said on Friday.

The FIR, lodged at the instance of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, follows recommendations made in the preliminary report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.

The FIR was lodged two days after the SIT submitted its preliminary report containing several "strong recommendations" to the state government.

The administrative action began immediately after the SIT report, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath said after the arrests.

“I would appeal again, avoid political statements over the issue, if you don't have accurate evidence, don't allege, if you have evidence, give it to SIT,” Adityanath said at a a public meeting in Deoria

"Ayodhya is a symbol of the faith of all of us and of Sanatan Dharma. Do not cast an evil eye on Ayodhya. Learn to uphold the dignity of Lord Ram. We had said an SIT had been constituted and that action would begin as soon as its report was received," Adityanath said.

"The SIT report came and action started immediately. I assure you that, as I had said, we will separate truth from falsehood," he said.

"Playing with public sentiment is unacceptable. Whoever tampers with the faith of Sanatan Dharma will have to face the consequences. No one can be given any exemption," he said.

Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover told PTI, "The accused are in our custody. They will be produced before the court following preliminary questioning about the case.”