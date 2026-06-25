Venezuela earthquakes kill 32, injure 700; US mobilises rescue teams and humanitarian aid

1 11 Emergency services work at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, June 24, 2026. (Pictures: Reuters)

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At least 32 people were killed and around 700 injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said on Thursday, as the United States mobilised search-and-rescue teams, medical resources and humanitarian assistance for the disaster-hit country.

Rodríguez warned that the toll was expected to rise as rescuers searched through collapsed buildings and emergency crews worked to reach devastated areas following the back-to-back 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that rocked the country on Wednesday evening.

"La Guaria apparently was the hardest hit state," she said.

2 11 Emergency services work at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake, in Caracas, Venezuela.

3 11 A person inspects the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela.

"Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and we are engaged in the arduous task of rescuing the lives that God allows us to save. The state of La Guaira is facing a true tragedy and has become a disaster zone," she said.

The earthquakes struck west of Venezuela's capital Caracas, toppling buildings, trapping people under rubble and prompting warnings of potentially heavy casualties and widespread destruction.

4 11 A man rescued from a collapsed building is attended to inside an ambulance after an earthquake, in Caracas, Venezuela.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the earthquakes had caused a significant loss of life, though he did not cite official casualty figures.

"The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

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6 11 Emergency personnel assist a man at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela.

"The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good."

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said Washington was coordinating with Venezuelan authorities and preparing relief efforts.

"We're in touch with the authorities and mobilizing assistance," Landau said on X, adding that the earthquakes were "devastating."

7 11 Emergency services work at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was deploying search teams, medical resources and humanitarian aid to Venezuela.

U.S. State Department official Jeremy Lewin said a disaster assistance team and task force had been activated to coordinate emergency relief.

"Working with our partners in the interim Venezuelan government, the U.S. will be sending search and rescue teams, medical and humanitarian supplies and other resources in the crucial first days after this tragic natural disaster," he said.

8 11 Emergency services work at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela.

The U.S. embassy in Caracas said all American personnel in Venezuela had been accounted for.

Relations between Washington and Caracas have improved in recent months following the installation of an interim government led by Rodríguez. The Trump administration has since engaged with the new leadership, including on an agreement allowing the United States to sell Venezuelan oil, while also issuing sanctions waivers aimed at encouraging American investment.

9 11 Members of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) stand next to a damaged building that used to house a university several years ago, after a strong earthquake, in Valencia, Venezuela.

10 11 People inspect the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela.

PM Modi says India stands ready to extend all help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the devastation caused by the earthquakes in Venezuela, and said India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the Latin American country.

"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones," Modi said in a post on X.

11 11 Members of the Bolivarian National Guard stand gurad at the site of a collapsed building, which has been sealed off, after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela.

The prime minister said India prays for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. "India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," he added.

RELATED TOPICS Earthquake