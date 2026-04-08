Mamata Banerjee questions central government's 'discrimination' against Matuas and minorities

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP-led central government of orchestrating “selective disenfranchisement” by targeting vulnerable communities, particularly the Matuas and minorities, through large-scale deletions from electoral rolls.

Addressing back-to-back rallies at Chakdaha in Nadia and Bongaon in North 24-Parganas, which are regarded as the political heartland of the Matua community, the chief minister framed the issue as a direct assault on democratic rights and identity. She asserted that “the rights of Matuas and minorities are non-negotiable”.

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Mamata assured that her government would stand firmly beside voters whose names had been struck off the rolls.

“Why is there such discrimination? Why are Matuas being targeted selectively? Why are Rajbanshis and minorities being targeted in similar selective ways?” she asked, alleging a larger conspiracy behind the exercise.

In a direct warning to the Centre and the Election Commission, Mamata said: “Don’t even try to take away the rights of the Matuas.”

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The Matuas have a decisive role in nearly 20 Assembly constituencies in North 24-Parganas and Nadia districts and parts of north Bengal.

Speaking at Mashra village in Chakdaha, Mamata said: “Names were being removed from the voter rolls by targeting specific communities… the Matuas, Rajbanshis and minorities.... Matua electors have been deleted in Bagda, Haringhata, Gaighata and Chakdaha. Why is such discrimination happening? Why are the Matuas being targeted selectively?” she asked.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson alleged that in minority-dominated districts such as Murshidabad, Malda and North Dinajpur, names were “picked and removed like lice” from the rolls, intensifying concerns over the neutrality of the SIR process.

Assuring legal support and reiterating her firm stance against deportation, Mamata said: “I promise that I will not let a single person get driven out by the BJP.”

At Bongaon, the chief minister’s appeal took a sharper tone, directed specifically at the Matua electorate. “Take political revenge against the BJP’s dirty politics democratically so that they don’t dare to delete your names,” she said.

“They (BJP) have made you stand in line and humiliated you a lot. Countless legitimate voters have been removed in Bagda, Bangaon and Gaighata. I came to Bangaon town when voters’ names were being deleted. I had gone to the Supreme Court to fight against this. Don’t trust the BJP. They are like poisonous snakes,” she added.

Mamata accused the BJP of being against the downtrodden people like Namasudras, STs, SCs and women, and said the party was against the Bengali language.

BJP leaders associated with the Matua community, including Shantanu Thakur, sought to downplay concerns. They argued that the exercise would help identify illegal immigrants such as Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims and Pakistanis. “Even if it is a problem, we should accept this,” he said.