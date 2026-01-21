Wage hike to compensation: Why Bengal’s ASHA workers are on protest path in Kolkata streets

The accredited social health activists (ASHA) workers of Bengal have been on protest path, demanding among other things an increase of their monthly honorarium to Rs 15,000 from the Rs 5,250 they get.

Representatives of the West Bengal Asha Karmi Union have been called for a meeting with the state health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam on Wednesday at Swasthya Bhawan to discuss their demands.

The Asha workers – engaged in monitoring the health of mothers and children, including vaccination programmes, conducting surveys on diseases and also health programme campaigns – have been on a cease work for the last 38 days.

Apart from the hike in minimum wage, their other demands include recognition as healthcare employees, Rs 5 lakh compensation for Asha workers who die on duty, and immediate release of all dues.

The security blanket around Salt Lake’s Swasthya Bhawan apart, many of the protesters were stopped from entering the local train compartments while on the way to Calcutta.

“We were called to attend a meeting. Why are we being stopped from going to Swasthya Bhawan? There are around 80, 000 of us. Our families and those who receive our services are also with us,” said a protesting ASHA worker from Burdwan.

A section of ASHA workers were also involved in the ongoing special intensive revision of the electoral rolls as booth-level officers.

The union has said the cease work will continue till the demands are met.

On Tuesday Bengal health minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had warned the ASHA workers not to politicise the issue.