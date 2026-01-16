Turning 15 with support for a cause

Club Friday, a township–based philanthropic group, celebrated its 15th anniversary by extending donations towards the care of cancer-stricken children. The activities were announced at Rabindra Okakura Bhavan.

The show began with a rendition of Ei akashe amar mukti by the members, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Specially-abled students Sarbani De, Arnab De, Narendra Kangsabanik and Sanjukta Dasgupta presented a patriotic dance item that earned huge applause.

“The reward of working with special children lies in the smallest moments — when a child who never smiled begins to dance with glee, or when a hesitant step turns into a confident twirl and makes the dancer’s world beautiful…” said Sangita Chakraborty, their trainer.

Financial aid being handed over to a Sangi Sathi beneficiary

In her keynote address, Club Friday president Nupur Banerjee outlined their objectives and past initiatives, including support for juvenile diabetics, thalassaemia and cervical cancer patients, holding eye and health camps in Purulia, distributing clothes among street children and orphanage inmates. “This year, we have contributed towards the treatment of four cancer-stricken children aged between three and five years, who are patients at Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre & Research Institute in Thakurpukur. We are also helping install a water filter at the Ramakrishna Mission ashram in Chandanpiri, and providing school uniforms to 53 students of Choupahari Itun Asra Santhali Medium School near Santiniketan,” Banerjee said.

Two cancer-stricken children from the Thakurpukur hospital made an appearance at the event too.

Dr Arnab Gupta, the younger son of Dr Saroj Gupta, spoke about the hospital’s beginnings. “As a budding oncologist at Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, my father was moved by the plight of patients arriving from other states at a time when there were only five cancer hospitals across India. Many patients died on their way to Calcutta. It was then that he dreamt of starting a cancer hospital for the underprivileged,” he recalled.

Then, in 1973, a patient offered Dr Gupta some land on the condition that hospital work would begin within a year. “As a young doctor with limited financial means, Dr Gupta raised funds using his talents in theatre —scriptwriting and acting — with support from well-wishers. This eventually led to the establishment of the 311-bed hospital,” Arnab Gupta said. “My brother and I have further developed it, keeping our father’s philosophy intact —that no patient, especially a child, will ever be refused treatment.”

Swapan Chakraborty of the Chandanpiri ashram spoke of the challenges of running an orphanage in a remote village. Biswajit Biswas, secretary of the school in Birbhum, shared how their school serves a tribal population of around 10,000, with 124 students enrolled in the Santhali-medium institution.

The show concluded with a nostalgic musical performance by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2010 finalist Ankan Shee.

Hands of help

Sangi Sathi, the township-based women’s philanthropic group, held its annual programme at Rabindra Okakura Bhavan, featuring scholarship distribution, financial aid and a cultural programme.

More than 10 meritorious students were granted financial aid to continue their education, and out of them, Sheikh Abdullah, a second-year student of Burdwan Dental College and Hospital, received the M.C. Mukherjee Memorial Scholarship.

“I dreamt of studying at a premier institution after my Higher Secondary examination in 2022. With this support, I will complete my graduation from Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission this year. Else, my family’s financial condition wouldn’t have allowed me to do so,” said one of the beneficiaries, Bijon Burman.

Also, a cheque for

Rs 20,000 was handed over to Sajal Mondal towards the open-heart surgery of his 11-year-old son, Debjit Mondal, at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital. Sangi Sathi also announced a monthly donation of Rs 2,000 for two months for three autistic children from Morning Glory Integrated School near Garfa Road.

The annual programme was attended by physician Indranil Bagchi, Siuli Jana, retired head of the economics department, Lady Brabourne College, and teacher and social worker Olimpia Barua, who has been working with street children since 2004.

“May this group gain greater capacity to help more needy students and children,” said Bagchi. Jana remarked that she had personally witnessed the work done by this group, and Barua shared how she had started her work in 2004 at Raj Bhavan Free Primary School, with just 12 students. Gradually, more street children got enrolled and she later started literacy programmes for women around Babughat.

Sangi Sathi members presented a chorus of Maha biswe mahakashe, and secretary Debi Kesh spoke about their initiative. “Our group’s core mission is to support meritorious but economically challenged students and extend medical assistance to underprivileged children battling serious illnesses, including autism,” she said. The group began its journey in 2012 with 16 members. President Rakhi Sarkar added that the group also supported ashram residents and old-age home inmates.

Students aged five and six years from the Raj Bhavan school sang the national anthem and a health awareness song, after which they were presented with gifts and sweets. The show concluded with songs in chorus by Sudarshana Music Centre, a cultural performances by Sangi Sathi members, and an Atulprasadi song rendered by Kesh.

The event was anchored by Suvra Sengupta Basak.