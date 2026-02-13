MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 13 February 2026

My pet husky: From zero experience to an unbreakable bond, a moment of cherish

It all started during the pandemic, when my younger son asked for a pet,” says Subimal Ganguli

Brinda Sarkar Published 13.02.26, 09:38 AM
Ganguli reins in his Siberian Huskies Zozo and Simba. Pictures by Brinda Sarkar 

Ganguli reins in his Siberian Huskies Zozo and Simba. Pictures by Brinda Sarkar 

It all started during the pandemic, when my younger son asked for a pet,” says Subimal Ganguli. The family had never had a dog before, but given how upset Aman was with the pandemic, his parents agreed. “He wanted a Siberian Husky as they were beautiful and intelligent. We brought home Zozo, and everything changed.”

Not only did the house become more cheerful, but Aman was also able to focus on his studies better. “Within months, he cleared his exams and left for the States,” says Ganguli, a surgeon. Zozo, however, struggled with separation anxiety, and it took several days — and many video calls — before he could come to terms with Aman’s absence. “My wife Rupa Sharan Ganguli and I then started tending to all of Zozo’s needs. And in our complex, I went from being ‘doctor uncle’ to ‘dog uncle’!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The family’s most memorable incident with Zozo is what they fondly call “his wedding”. “A family from Chakdah approached us to mate their female Husky with Zozo. We told them ours was an exceptionally handsome boy and asked to see pictures of the prospective bride. Rosie turned out to be a darling too, and they mated,” he recalls.

When Rosie delivered six puppies, the Gangulis went to see them in an episode he jokingly refers to as “Zozo chala sasural”. “It was one of the most heart-warming experiences of my life. Zozo met Rosie after months but recognised her instantly — and even seemed to understand that the puppies were his. He spent every minute licking and caressing them and when we left, Zozo was so upset he didn’t eat for 24 hours.”

When the puppies were two months old, the Gangulis were given the pick of the litter — Simba. The two now share a beautiful father-son bond. Simba is respectful of his father, and Zozo has taught him the ways of the world.

Being younger, Simba is more energetic. “When I go cycling, he runs alongside. Once, while I was on the treadmill, I casually asked if he wanted to try it and he nimbly jumped on the conveyor belt. Now he walks on the treadmill for about 10 minutes every day,” Ganguli smiles. Both dogs love swimming in pet pools and have visited beaches of Digha and Mandarmani too.

Both the Gangulis are doctors with busy schedules, but they plan their time such that one of them is home every few hours. “The dogs must go for walks four times a day, and so even if we feel lethargic about waking up at 5.30am, we remind ourselves that they are working dogs and need the exercise,” Ganguli says. “So not only have they made us stress-free, but also disciplined.”

RELATED TOPICS

Pet Parents Dog Lovers Siberian Husky
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi, Shehbaz Sharif congratulate Tarique Rahman as BNP claims victory in Bangladesh polls

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday claimed victory in the crucial general elections, marred by sporadic incidents of violence, to elect a new government to replace the interim administration, which took charge after the fall of the Awami League regime in August 2024
Abhishek Sharma
Quote left Quote right

As far as I have spoken to him [Abhishek Sharma] he looks good, he did some practice today

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT